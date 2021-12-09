Rainy days are no match for BSW Roofing Solar and Air

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Ron Edler & Francisco Herrera from BSW Roofing Solar and Air about the importance of working with a local seasoned contractor for your roofing, solar, and air needs.

BSW says the benefit of working with a local company is that you know who they are and they are easily contacted during, and after the project has been completed. If you are looking for some work to be done on your home, There are a couple of easy ways to find a qualified contractor. You can check with the Better Business Bureau and find out a company rating. Also, you can check a companies reviews and see what your neighbors have to say about a company.

If you choose to work with BSW Roofing Solar and Air, you can feel confident knowing you can monitor the amount of energy your solar panels are creating. “Every solar system we install comes with monitoring,” says BSW, “The monitoring can be seen by your phone, tablet, or laptop. We also can help you if you have any questions with your system.”

