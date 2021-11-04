Pumpkin Spice Lovers behold PST- Pumpkin Spice Tamales

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Chef German Gonzalez about Vallarta Supermarket’s new Pumpkin Spice Tamales.

Gonzalez says these tamales embrace fall flavors with hints of pumpkin puree, cinnamon, cumin, ginger, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Pumpkin Spice Tamales are available at your local Vallarta Supermarket, served hot and ready to eat. You can also purchase them cold, take them home and steam them so they are nice and fresh for all your holiday gatherings.

For more information or to try your own PST visit vallartasupermarkets.com, they have a new location in Bakersfield located at 8200 Rosedale Highway.

