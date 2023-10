Presented by Murray Family Farms

It’s October Fun Fest at Murray Family Farms! Adventure through their countless activities: the sunflower field, tractor tour, pumpkin patch, spider maze, jumping pillow, storybook trail AND MORE!

You also get a free pumpkin with your admission. Get tickets ahead of time here.

Mon-Fri: 1pm-8pm

Sat-Sun: Noon-8pm

(Admissions stop being sold at 7pm.)