Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Elizabeth Sotelo and Belinda Ratcliffe from The Bra Shoppe about the challenges women face in finding properly fitting bras.

Sotelo says “more than 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size and deal with being poked and prodded by their ill-fitting garments.” The Bra Shoppe helps women get fitted properly for the perfect bra size to ensure comfort and support.

To learn more about and to check out some holiday gift ideas, click here.