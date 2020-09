BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leonard Zasoski, Race Director for the Bakersfield ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk talked about this year’s virtual event on Friday.

ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer is the organization Zasoski said he’s partnered with to bring awareness to prostate cancer.

Zasoski said the event will be virtual this year in order to protect cancer survivors and those who might have been in attendance.

To learn more about the event, visit zerocancer.run/Bakersfield.