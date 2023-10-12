Presented by Gordon Team Realty
Bakersfield realtor, William Gordon, takes us through two of his newest listings, will our host guess the right prices for them?
Contact Gordon: 661-444-1111
by: Gordon Team Realty
Posted:
Updated:
Presented by Gordon Team Realty
Bakersfield realtor, William Gordon, takes us through two of his newest listings, will our host guess the right prices for them?
Contact Gordon: 661-444-1111
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by: