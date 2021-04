BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused in the killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton and escaping custody from the Lerdo Justice Center this week entered a not guilty plea in court Friday.

David Palms, 22, pleaded not guilty in a Bakersfield courtroom to a count of escaping jail while charged with a felony and a count of damage to a prison or jail over $400.