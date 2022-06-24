In celebration of Pride Month, studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the winner of Legendary Season 1 on HBO Max, Calypso Jeté Balmain.

Pride month is celebrated every year in June. It’s a celebration of love, equality, and acceptance.

Here in Kern County, there are events, parades, and drag brunches to celebrate.

The pride festivities continue on Friday, June 24. Calypso will be a special guest at the 661 All-Inclusive Entertainment third annual LGBTQIA+ Pride event; Leather Lace and Latex Ball.

Happy Pride Month!

You can follow Calypso on Instagram: @calypsojete