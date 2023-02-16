KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Prestige Properties
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 03:13 PM PST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 03:13 PM PST
Presented by Prestige Properties
Bart Tipton, owner of Prestige Properties, is in studio to talk about the real estate market and the development of their new app.
Find out more here.
If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, check out these insulating hats that can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.
Plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new or find a new favorite.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: