Preparing for emergencies: The Smart911 App

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is emergency preparedness month.

As the nation encourages Americans to prepare for any type of emergency, downloading the Smart911 app is a simple step in the right direction.

Mitchall Patel with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services discussed the simplicity of using the app.

The app notifies local public safety agencies of emergencies in the community and helps users share lifesaving information to first responders.

To learn more about the app, visit kernbhrs.org.

