Prepare for retirement with Arrive Finacial Services

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Ariel and Adela Gonzalez, owners of Arrive Financial Services about safe money investing.
Arrive Financial is a retirement planning company, created with their client experience in mind. “We like to meet with our clients several times per year. So, we like to be there throughout the process and if possible when they hit their retirement goal,” Adela said.
The husband and wife team say more goes into retirement planning than just a 401k. “Most people don’t understand that you can build a retirement plan and not expose it to the marketplace and/or risk it. The plan will be built around savings and income,” Ariel said.
For more information and to score 50% off estate planning visit Arrive Financial online.