Prepare for retirement with Arrive Finacial Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The family of Deborah Ann Geneau has launched a non-profit on the one year anniversary of her passing.

Geneau, a 65-year-old grandmother and mother, was killed in a crash on July 22, 2020 on Stockdale Hwy near Don Hart Dr. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene, but nine months later the Bakersfield Police Department arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Heninger of Bakersfield, charging her with manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.