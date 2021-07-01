Practice firework safety to avoid accidental burns

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to members of Dignity Health and the Bakersfield Fire Department about how to safely enjoy fireworks this holiday weekend.

Chris Bowles, President of the Bakersfield Firefighter Burn Foundation offered some firework safety tips, saying, “the best guideline is to leave all firework activity to the professionals. Only adults should handle and light fireworks.” According to Dr. Rachael Williams, a Burn Surgeon for Dignity Health, firework burns are not the only burns seen during the summer. “Children are home during the summer months, sometimes unattended, a majority of burn injuries are scalds that happen in the kitchen,” said Williams.

In case of any accidents or burns, contact Dignity Health at 661-324-7070.

