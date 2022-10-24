Sponsored Content by PR From The Heart.

There’s something about a happy face, wagging tail, and excited woof woof’s that has a way of melting the stress of a difficult day for our children. And so, for everyone who’s ever had and loved a dog, a dedicated dad is helping children across the country to remember that dogs are special gifts, and that despite the challenges of life, that little ones can move through fear and doubt with courage and compassion, thanks to our furry friends.

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to children’s author, J.C. Ski about his new book.

Ski’s new book shares his late dog, Frankie, who defied the odds daily with courage.

