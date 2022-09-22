Sponsored Content by PR From The Heart.

Between 1 and 3 million migrant farmworkers leave their homes every year to plant, cultivate, harvest, and pack much of our fresh food supply in the U.S, while also making an indelible impact on our landscaping industry as well. Although invisible to most people, the presence of migrant farmworkers in many rural communities nationwide, including Bakersfield, is undeniable.

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to award-winning artist, children’s author, and illustrator, John Parra about his new book.

Parra’s new book shares his father’s touching story and the release of his new children’s book, Growing An Artist: The Story Of A Landscaper And His Son.

