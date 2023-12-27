Shannon and Kait head to Campo Bar + Bottle to find the perfect bottle to help them toast to 2024. They sit down with co-owner, Molly Rivera, who goes over the history and techniques behind making champagne, prosecco, and Crémant.

More about Campo:

“Campo is an adventurous wine bar + bottle shop in Downtown Bakersfield serving wines by the glass, by the bottle to enjoy on-premise or take-to-go, local beer, small plates and a monthly wine club. By rotating what we serve by the glass weekly, you’ll never be bored with our lower intervention, small-producer-focused wine selection. We can’t wait to see you at the bar!”