One of Kern County’s very own Drag Queens, Pheobe D’Monroe allowed Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellon an inside look at the process she uses to get ready for a drag show.

Pride month is celebrated every year in June. It’s a celebration of love, equality, and acceptance.

Here in Kern County, there are events, parades, and drag brunches to celebrate.

To watch Pheobe performing on stage this pride month visit Casa Blanca on Saturdays. The pride festivities continue on Friday, June 24.

Happy Pride Month!