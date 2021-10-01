Pink Table Talk: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan Discusses Breasts Cancer Awareness topics with Dr. Nicole Gordon, Surgical Breast Oncologist for Dignity Health.

Related Content Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Free mammogram screening

With one in eight women at risk for developing breast cancer, the best way to increase chances of survival is early detection. The month of October is used to bring awareness to breast cancer, especially the importance of early detection and knowing the signs and symptoms.

Some signs/symptoms to be aware of include:

•Swelling

•Dimpling

•Redness

•Pain in the breast or nipple

•unexplainable discharge at the nipple

“You should perform a breast self-exam once a month,” said Dr. Gordon. “It is important to be aware of how your breast look and feel so that you will notice any changes.”

For more information reach out to Dignity Health, or find a doctor by calling (661)-324-7070.