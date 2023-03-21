Presented by Hoffman Hospice

Hoffmann Hospice and Palliative Care’s 5th Annual Pickleball Palooza is just around the corner, it will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Stockdale Country Club.

Check-in and warm-ups for the event will begin at 7am, with tournament play beginning at 8am.

“Our organization’s mission is to celebrate the sanctity of life, provide compassionate end-of-life care, and comfort the grieving,” explains Hoffmann Hospice co-founder, Beth Hoffmann. “Pickleball Palooza will not only provide a day of healthy exercise and friendly competition, it will also raise funds and awareness to help our organization continue to fulfill our mission and serve our Kern County community.”



Registration is open now through 5/7/2023

– $65 Includes t-shirt and swag bag

– Limited number of teams per bracket. Sign up TODAY!

– Start Times: TBD based on the number of teams per bracket.

– Both teammates need to be registered within 5 days of each other, or that team will be moved to the waitlist.

All proceeds will go towards Hoffmann Hospice’s Heart for Heroes art camp. This camp is dedicated to helping the families of our local first responders.

