Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Beth Hoffmann with Hoffmann Hospice and James Nabora, Pickleball Palooza Tournament Director and USA Pickleball Certified Referee, about the upcoming event.

On Saturday, May 7 at the Stockdale Country Club, both new and experience pickle ball players are invited to enjoy a day of fun, including a 50/50 drawing and raffle baskets.

Registration is $60 per person; to sign up, visit the Hoffmann Hospice website under the events tab, or find the link on their Facebook page.