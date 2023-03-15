KGET 17
by: Kaitlyn Castaneda
Posted: Mar 15, 2023 / 02:36 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 / 02:36 PM PDT
Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Tara Nelson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about today’s pet of week, Lizzie, who is still on the search for her forever home.
