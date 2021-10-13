Personal injury claims explained by B&D Law Group APLC.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group APLC about the complicated world of Personal Injury Claims.

Some people receive tons of money from personal injury claims, while others don’t receieve much, this is because every claim is valued differently. “When it comes to calculating pain and suffering the law specifically says: ‘There are no fixed standards for deciding the amount of damages,’ and that it should just be based on ‘common sense’,” said Geoulla.

For more information on B&D Law and the services they offer visit their website, give them a call at 661-200-0555, or follow them on social media.

