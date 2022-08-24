Sponsored Content by Pediatrics For All.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Niranjan Dass, MD from Pediatrics For All about what parents should expect this year when it comes to back-to-school-related illnesses.

With all students returning in person to school this year, Dr. Dass expects to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, flu cases, stomach flu, and Infectious Mononucleosis. “COVID comparative to last year is not as severe, but still the symptoms can be long-lasting and have long-term health issues,” said Dass.

With a rise in flu cases expected, parents can take precautions to prevent the possibility of their child getting sick with the flu, including having their children receive the flu shot. “Flu shot is highly recommended from age six month onwards, parents should train their children for proper hand washing, not sharing personal items, and keep the child home when they show symptoms,” said Dass.

For more information on treatments available at Pediatrics For All or to book an appointment call 661-631-2229, or visit their website.