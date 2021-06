Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan discusses ways to treat and address asthma in children with Dr. Niranjan Dass from Pediatrics for All.

Dr. Dass emphasizes the importance of understanding asthma and how to properly treat it because “almost 25 million American has asthma and half of them are children.”

