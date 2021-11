Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to local pediatrician, Dr. Dass from Pediatrics For All about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Dr. Dass says the Pfizer vaccine was tested on 2,268 children during the trial. He asks all parents and families to consider the quality of life they want their child to have and consider having them get the jab.

For more information and to book your child’s appointment call (661) 631-2229, or visit their website.