Outreach for the visually impaired Valley Center for the Blind

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Shellena Heber, Executive Director for the Valley Center of the Blind, about the organization’s mission to increase access to resources for those suffering from vision loss.

“Only 5% of people who experience functional vision loss a year reach out for help. The services we offer are tailored to the unique needs of each individual. It’s worth it to just reach out. Don’t be the 95% that suffers alone,” says Heber.

To learn more about the services available, click here.

