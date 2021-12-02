Outlets at Tejon has holiday deals and fun for the whole family

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Becca Bland, Director of Marketing at the Outlets at Tejon, about the endless shopping deals and holiday fun happening throughout December at the Outlets.

The shopping center’s “12 Days of Christmas” scavenger hunt is still in full swing until Dec. 10th. In addition to a chance to win prizes for shopping, the Holiday Edition of Cinema Under the Stars is on Dec. 11th. You can also plan your visit to the Outlets at Tejon in time to meet Santa Claus on Dec. 18th.

For more information, visit their website.