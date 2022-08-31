Sponsored Content By PR From the Heart.

Beep, Beep! Toot, Toot! Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Children’s Author, Cris Jordan about helping your child connect with the love of toy cars and trucks.

Jordan shares more about release of her new children’s book, Ethan’s Truck Learning Adventures! As well as some of the many benefits of your little one playing with toy cars and tucks.

Jordan says, “Playing with toy cars and trucks has been a favorite childhood pastime for generations. There’s nothing like seeing your little one zoom a car across the floor, complete with the enthusiastic sounds of beep, beep! and toot, toot!”

For more information, click here.