Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets a sneak peek of “On Your Feet” from Izamar Olaguez and Erick Casallas who play Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the musical.

The musical tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, “two people who believed in their talent, their music, and each other and became an international sensation,” says Olaguez.

“On Your Feet” opens March 4 and will play every weekend in March. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.