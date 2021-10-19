October is Bullying Awareness Month; resources and advice from Bakersfield Behavioral Health

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amber Smithson, Director of Business Development at Bakersfield Behavioral Health about the importance of recognizing and addressing signs of bullying in children and teens.

In addition to sharing vital information about bullying awareness, Bakersfield Behavioral Health has its Run4Recovery on Wednesday, Oct. 20th: “we will be welcoming our riders for Run4Recovery tomorrow at our hospital, 5201 White Lane at 2 pm, and we invite our community to come out, wear red and support these riders as they make their way into Bakersfield.”

