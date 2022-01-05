Obscura: Weekend plans transform into instant memories

Studio 17 Live talks to Shannon LaBare from the board for Second Saturday and the HUB about the latest fun and interactive activities available in downtown Bakersfield.

This weekend is an exciting time to be downtown; the monthly Second Saturday shopping, dining, and social event is happening at various shops and restaurants downtown. For a full list and map of shops involved click here.

It’s also opening weekend for “Obscura,” an immersive selfie experience that is sure to be fun for everyone in the family. For more information and ticket prices visit their website.