NV Catering is making people envious with their delicious menus

Food is the way to the heart of many, especially for Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan, who meets with Nathan Vasquez, owner & executive chef of NV Catering.

NV Catering is a well-known company and eatery in Bakersfield that started in 2011 doing part-time catering for friends and family but soon turned into a full-time business in 2013. This family-owned company serves burgers, sandwiches, and salads during the week. NV Catering also serves a lunch program at a local private school and provides custom catering on the weekends.

“We cater special events such as weddings, anniversaries and birthdays. We also cater to many corporate events that can be 50 people to 1,000 people,” says Vasquez.

Vasquez says he cooks old school without recipes, but with love: “I cook savory comfort foods but present them with a touch of gastronomy.”

For more information on NV Catering, call 661-679-3540 or visit their website.