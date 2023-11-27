Presented by Straight Up Zero Proof

Phillip Gonzales and Christian Canalez from Straight Up Zero Proof here to tell us about their non-alcoholic twist on bartending services.

“The word mocktail, to us, refers to a typical non-alcoholic cocktail such as a strawberry daquiri. Nothing particularly special about it,” explains Gonzales. “What we are creating is what we consider “Premium Zero Proof Cocktails”. We use fresh, top tier ingredients. Non-alcoholic spirits that in some cases are more expensive than your typical alcohol-based spirits. We take the time and care to prepare the eventgoer with a superior non-alcoholic cocktail. We consider it in a category of its own.”

