Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Glenda Woolfolk, CEO and Founder of No Sister Left Behind, about her organization’s effort to lessen the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the black community.

No Sister Left Behind partnered with Kern Medical Group to offer two health fairs on Saturday, Jan. 22nd, and Saturday, March 19th with a vaccination clinic, healthcare resources, and fun entertainment for the whole family.

To learn more about the organization and upcoming health fairs, click here.