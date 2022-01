Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Relationship Coach, Daphna Levy about setting new years resolutions with your partner.

Levy says to make sure you communicate goals with each other so that you both are aware of them and are able to brainstorm ways to help each other accomplish these goals. This is also a great time to set goals together as a couple within your relationship.

And for all those that missed out on a New Year’s smooch at midnight, don’t worry Levy says you’re not doomed!