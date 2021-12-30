New year, new job: Cazador Consulting Group can hunt down the perfect opportunity for you in ’22

Studio 17 Live

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Lizette from Cazador Consulting Group about why now is the perfect time to be on the hunt for a new job.

Lizette says the new year is a great time to reach out and apply for new jobs for a few reasons; Companies have new budgets to work with, new projects to prep for, and are ready for new members to join their team. Cazador Consulting helps get individuals into fulfilling job opportunities, offering positions across the spectrum from receptionist positions to CEO’s.

For more information on Cazador Consulting reach out to them online, or by calling 877-800-4622.

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

