New year new dating life: red flags to look out for in 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, relationship, marriage, and life coach, about some of the red flags to watch out for in new relationships and when dating.

The topic of “labeling” a relationship is always touchy; when is it the right time to ask someone to be your boyfriend/girlfriend and who is supposed to initiate this discussion? Levy says if you want to label the relationship and your partner doesn’t, “that’s a red flag. It means you don’t mean as much to them as they mean to you.” Levy says it’s important to be communicative and talk about these topics, as trivial as they may seem. If you and your partner are not on the same page and don’t have the same expectations, your relationship is likely to suffer.

