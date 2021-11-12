New programs offered by F.I.E.L.D

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to David Villarino-Gonzalez, CEO and President of the Farmworkers Institute of Education, Leadership, and Development. Since their last time on Studio 17 Live F.I.E.L.D has been busy.

They have expanded to 5 regions, opened 10 new EPIC High School sites, established new partnership agreements (ie., Bakersfield College, national roofing company, and formed ISA agreements with 3 new colleges).

As is that is not enough their Cesar Chavez Environmental Corps has been busy with Recycling.

Gonzalez says November is the most important philanthropic month of the year, and they have a huge goal they are trying to achieve this Giving Tuesday. “We want to raise $50,000 to double the number of students we support and to expand our geographic reach to the most underserved areas of California,” said Gonzalez.

To help F.I.E.L.D. reach their goal visit their website