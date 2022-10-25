Sponsored Content by PR From The Heart.

Children love nature: the trees, the water, the animals, the birds, the flowers, and more. So, how can we, as parents and caregivers, translate that seemingly innate love of the outdoors that our little ones share into a lifelong commitment for our children to care for our planet?

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to children’s author, Ann M. Basili about her new book, Astara and Erefrey: The Goddesses of the Realm & The Little Blue Planet.

Basili’s new book shares and inspires our little ones to take care of Earth, the place that we call our home.

To connect with Basili and to purchase her book, click here.