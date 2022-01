Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets up with Mandy LaFavor, owner of Cryofloat 360, to learn about their cutting-edge cold therapy.

Cold therapy, or cryotherapy, is said to target and reduce inflammation, increase metabolism, and improve immune response. At Cryofloat 360, customers hop into a large tank that fills with nitrogen to give your entire body a chill at negative 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

To learn more about cryotherapy and the other services available, click here.