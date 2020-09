BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We got a look at Downtown Bakersfield’s first brewery on Monday in celebration of National Drink Beer Day!

2nd Phase Brewing opened its doors before the pandemic. The brewery caters to serving craft beer inspired by local flavors, all brewed in Bakersfield.

“I want everyone to come in here and enjoy a good, well-made beer,” Frank Miranda, owner of 2nd Phase Brewing said.

To learn more about 2nd Phase Brewing’s hours, visit 2ndphasebrewing.com.