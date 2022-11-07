Sponsored content by: True Beauty Power Swabs

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Melinda Mckinsey from Power Swabs about how whiter teeth can make you look younger, healthier, and feel more confident.

Mckinsey say, “So, we put a little test together called “Would You Rather” where we asked a panel of people how much more attractive a person is with a whiter smile,” explains McKinsey, “100% of the women we interviewed said the man [with the whiter teeth] was more attractive.”

Power Swabs uses new, patented technology that removes the stains first, and then whitens your teeth. Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth, as well as: caps, crowns and veneers. On average you can expect two shades whiter teeth after the first use, and six shades whiter teeth in seven days.

Power Swabs is as easy as brushing your teeth and causes zero to absolutely minimal sensitivity. You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a visit to the dentist to get that professionally whitened look anymore because Power Swabs can be done from the comfort of your own home.

“We have a special offer today for KGET viewers,” McKiney adds. “If you call right now, you can take advantage of Power Swabs amazing 40% off special with free shipping.” For more information and to order your own Power Swabs products visit their website or call 800-489-9733.