Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Murray Family Farms and meets the owner, Steve Murray, to learn all about the endless fall fun offered at the farm.

From the pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, freshly baked pies, 200-foot tall slide, and much more, the Big Red Barn is your family’s one-stop-shop for all things fall.

To learn more about the farm located off Highway 58, click here.