Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Cindy Ortiz, owner of Monarch Heart Events about the story behind her unique party business.

“I started this business to honor my late Mother who loved high tea and picnics,” said Ortiz. “I combined the two ideas and launched last year on Mother’s Day.” The picnic company focuses on high tea through an exclusive outdoor high tea room experience.

Not only does the company make all the food and tea from scratch, but they also offer flower crowns and scones delivery, and just launched a new tea service for children.

For more information reach out to Monarch Heart Events online or through social media, on Instagram as @monarchheartevents.