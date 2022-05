Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan takes Mommy Makeover winner Christy Vaquez for the final step in her mommy makeover.

After a new outfit and revamped hair, this mommy makeover wouldn’t be complete without full glam by makeup artist Lily Lazo.

While the full-glam look isn’t necessarily Christy’s new go-to makeup routine, it added the finishing touches to her makeover by accentuating her beautiful features.

For all of your special event makeup needs, check out Lazo’s Instagram.