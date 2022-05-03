Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan takes Mommy Makeover Winner Christy Vasquez to show off her new look to her husband and children.

After of full day of pampering, shopping, and self-care, the Vasquez family was excited to see their mom’s final makeover reveal.

Christy truly lives in the spirit of the Golden Empire; with a heart of gold and a personality that exudes warmth and light, she positively improves the lives of everyone around her. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing, caring, and hard-working moms out there like Christy!