We’re spotlighting two U.S. Navy airmen with ties to our community. They’re both more than seven thousand miles away from Kern County, in the Philippine Sea.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Evan Flynn, from Bakersfield, Calif., greases a sliding pad-eye aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rebecca Lynn Tsosie, left, from Lone Pine, Calif., greases chains aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

Thank you to all our service men and woman working overseas.