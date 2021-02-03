Mid-Day Pet of the Day: Meet Alfie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Connor Long with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center brings another loving dog that is ready for it’s forever home.

Alfie is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix, who is very affectionate with people and dogs. Since today is National Doggy Date Night, Connor knew that bringing this handsome boy to Studio 17 will have hearts melting everywhere. Alfie has been with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center for only a couple of weeks, but everyone loves him already.

Alfie weighs about 50 pounds, so having a household with medium activity levels would be best.

Call the Animal Care Center at (661) 832-7387 to learn how to adopt Alfie.

This aired on Studio 17 Live! Feb. 03, 2021.