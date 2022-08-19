Sponsored Content by Mid-Cal Labor.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Mid-Cal Labor Solutions Director of Business, PK Zander and the industries they serve.

While the primary industry focus that Mid-Cal Labor Solutions serve is the petroleum and construction industries, they also place workers in a variety of fields including agriculture, technical, administration, healthcare and much more.

Mid-Cal currently has a variety of positions available right now ranging from temp, temp to hire, and direct hire positions ranching from $25-$30 an hour. For more information or to see other positions available, log on to their website or give them a call at 661-399-7000.