Miche New Year is making Michelada fans’ dreams come true

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the Michelada Festival happening this weekend and organizer Carlos Pena’s good cause for the funds raised by the event.

Pena explains his inspiration behind changing the format of this year’s Miche New Year is his two children who both have autism: “I wanted to find a way to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Kern Autism Network and spread autism awareness.”

Pena says the support from sponsors including Steve Holloway Painting, Team Eric Mora Real Estate, Pour Advice & Family Motors Acura is the reason Miche New Year is able to bring fun and entertainment to Bakersfield.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.