Mend your relationship and learn how to build healthy habits

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, marriage, relationship, and life coach, about how to break the cycle of criticism and faultfinding.

“If somebody is chronically critical, they have secrets. It comes from guilt; if you do something that you are not proud of or that would make your partner upset, you try to justify it and make yourself feel better by pointing out all the things your partner does wrong,” says Levy.

